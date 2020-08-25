Bertha Banks

Bertha Stattman Banks
Bertha Stattman Banks, age 101, died peacefully at home on August 16, 2020. Her parents, Bertha (Wastl) Stattman and John Stattman were Austrian immigrants, settling in Brooklyn where Bertha was born. She was a graduate of Harding High School, and Booth Bayliss Business School in Bridgeport. She worked as a secretary at Sikorsky Aircraft where she met her husband, Reed Clifford Banks.
Bertha loved to travel including crossing the Atlantic by ocean liner for their honeymoon, touring around Europe and visiting Egypt. Trips to New York City, getting together with friends and gatherings with her family brought her joy. She was a great cook – chicken paprikash was a specialty. She also enjoyed Victorian architecture, Judge Judy, music from the Roaring Twenties and doing crossword puzzles. She was passionate about old movies and could tell you the names of every actor in them. She was an expert at unscrambling the daily JUMBLE well into her 90s!
Survivors include Peter E. Banks, John S. Banks, Robert H. Banks, Elizabeth (Betty) Banks Foito, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Reed C. Banks and son Reed C. Banks Jr.
A memorial service will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, the American Cancer Society
or any other favorite charity.