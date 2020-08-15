Bertha Davenport

Bertha Lee Davenport
Bertha Lee Davenport of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully at age 89 on August 11, 2020, at CT Hospice. She was born April 2, 1931 in Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her brother Talmadge Jones, sons William E. Smith, and Willie Dundy, daughters Madeline Dundy, Azzie Dundy, Lillie Dundy, Willie Mae Jones (Clifford) of Staunton, VA, and 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husbands Willie Dundy and Robert Lee Davenport, two sons, two brothers, three sisters, and a great-grandson.
A memorial will be held Tuesday, August 18th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Hamden Memorial, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
.