1/1
Bertha Davenport
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Lee Davenport
Bertha Lee Davenport of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully at age 89 on August 11, 2020, at CT Hospice. She was born April 2, 1931 in Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her brother Talmadge Jones, sons William E. Smith, and Willie Dundy, daughters Madeline Dundy, Azzie Dundy, Lillie Dundy, Willie Mae Jones (Clifford) of Staunton, VA, and 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husbands Willie Dundy and Robert Lee Davenport, two sons, two brothers, three sisters, and a great-grandson.
A memorial will be held Tuesday, August 18th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Hamden Memorial, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.


Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved