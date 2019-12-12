|
Bertha H. Fredette
Bertha H. Fredette, 98, beloved wife of William A. Fredette, passed away peacefully at her home in Fairfield on December 9, surrounded by her family.
Bertha was born in Daveluyville, Quebec, Canada on August 24, 1921, daughter of the late Willie and Hortense Paul. She was one of eight sisters and one brother.
Bertha moved from Canada to Norwalk at the age of 16 and lived there for many years. Later in life she moved to Fairfield, her final home.
She was employed at Pepperidge Farm in Norwalk.
Bertha's focus in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Andre Fredette and his wife Nieve of Bridgeport, son Dennis Fredette and his wife Georgina of Sarasota, Florida, daughter Diane Fredette Serrao and her husband William of Weston, sisters Theresa Bonenfant and Cecile Potter of Norwalk, and sister Francoise Leroux of Bethel, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline Fredette Solomon, and her son, William P. Fredette.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
There will be no calling hours.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019