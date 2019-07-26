|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF BERTHA JOHNSON 12/25/37 - 7/26/2009 It has been ten years and we have been sustained by your memories but these ten years seem like a lifetime without your smile, your laughter, your wisdom and the love you gave each of us so generously. Madea thank you for weaving together a life time of precious moments. We remember you with pride and smiles. You live on in each of us- our integrity, relentless spirit, kindness and love. We miss you and keep you in our presence. Don't let tomorrow, Make you rush through today, Or too many great moments, Will just go to waste. You become who you are In those moments you live. And the growth's not in taking, but in how much you give. Life is just moments, So precious and few. Whether valued or squandered, It's all up to you! We continue to celebrate your life Foster, Crystal, Anna, Nikia & Family