Bertha Kazmierski
Bertha (Warych) Kazmierski
Bertha (Warych) Kazmierski, age 97, of Billings, MT, formerly of Stratford CT, the beloved wife of the late Stanley Kazmierski, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the Riverstone Hospice after enjoying the last 14 years at Mission Ridge, both in Billings, MT.
Bertha was born in Springfield, MA and was the daughter of Stanley and Rosalie Warych. She is survived by her sister Stella D'Amario of Lakewood, CA and predeceased by siblings Joseph, Chester, Jennie and Dorothy. After graduation from Commerce High School in Springfield she attended hairdressing school. During World War II she enlisted in the US Waves where she served her country in offices in Washington, DC.
After the war she married Stanley Kazmierski in 1947. They had five children raised in Springfield, MA and Stratford, CT. While bringing up her family she was a volunteer for the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. Later in life she volunteered at the Milford, CT Audubon Society.
Bertha is survived by sons, Walter Kazmierski and wife Pat of Woodbury, CT, Fred Kazmierski and wife Nan of Billings, MT, daughters, Linda Desrosiers of Milford, CT and Valerie Collings (husband Peter deceased) of Waterbury, CT. She was also predeceased by daughter Kate Warych.
Bertha loved going to the casino, playing games, bird watching and keeping in contact with her many family members. She is survived by ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be in Springfield, MA sometime next year. Donations in her memory (payable to CT Audubon Society) may be sent to 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford, CT 06460 with a note that they are to benefit environmental education at the Coastal Center at Milford Point.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 15, 2020
I remember my grandmother always had easter egg hunts in her yard every easter and she had a dart board in her basement. I was still very little when they had that house. Maybe like 10-11. She was always so nice and welcoming to me. Rip.
David Haberfeld
October 14, 2020
She has lived a very long and happy life, loved by her grandchildren and Great Grand Children. We enjoyed knowing her.
Maejean
October 14, 2020
Fred, Nan& Family So sorry to hear about your loss. God Bless
Robert Feld
October 14, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to you and the family.ddd=O=O=O
Lillian
October 14, 2020
So sorry to hear that Bertha passed, to all her family. What a wonderful person, I was glad I got to be her hairdresser. Thinking and praying for family. Sincerely, Lori
Lori Radford
October 14, 2020
Fred and Family, Sorry to here of your Mother's passing, these are always tough times. Please accept our condolences and we will be praying for your family. John and Sharon
John L Tripp
