Mrs., Bertha (Tanner) Kuzma, 95, devoted widow of the late Stanley J. Kuzma, Sr. passed away at Shady Knoll Health Center, Seymour on December 11, 2019. Bertha was born in Derby on August 7, 1924, the daughter of the late Franklin and Estelle (Brennan) Tanner. She graduated from Pine High School in Ansonia. During World War II, she was employed by the Farrell Corp. in Ansonia to help with the war effort. She was also employed by B. F. Goodrich in Shelton, Bic Pen in Seymour and Uniroyal Footwear in Naugatuck. Even when working the early shift, she always prepared a hot breakfast for her family. Bertha was a former member of the Sweet Adeline singers. She volunteered at VARCA and was also a member of the Doyle Senior Center in Ansonia. She enjoyed trips to the casinos and loved her scratch off tickets and especially BINGO at numerous venues in the Valley. She was very proud that she returned to school in her sixties and earned her Associate's Degree in Human Services from Mattatuck Community College in Waterbury. Bertha especially enjoyed the Christmas holiday season, baking her favorite cookies, breads and homemade pierogis for family and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Franklin, Florence, Laura, George, Fred, Darlene, Jean and Jeanette. She is survived by her children, Patricia Shelton (Robert) of Seymour, Stanley Kuzma, Jr. (Diane) of Beacon Falls, and Sandra Kuzma of Beacon Falls; her grandchildren, Candyce Nolan of Prospect, Kevin Kuzma (Janet) of Newtown, and Kimberly, Jason, and Bryan Shelton of Seymour; six great-grandchildren, Luke and Rory Nolan, Lily, Kendall, Brynn and Braxton Kuzma and numerous nieces and nephews. Bertha's family would like to thank the entire staff of Shady Knoll Health Center in Seymour with special thanks to her aides and nurses for their outstanding care, devotion, and compassion during her stay there. Calling hours will be held at Jenkins-King funeral home, Franklin Street in Ansonia on Monday, Dec. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Church, 35 Washington Ave. in Seymour at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Shady Knoll Recreation Dept., 41 Skokorat St., Seymour, CT 06483. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019