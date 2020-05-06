Bertha M. Skarupa
Bertha (Bert) M. Skarupa, age 97, formerly of Fairfield and Stratford, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at Maefair Heath Care Center, Trumbull, CT.
She was born in Fairfield, CT on January 22, 1923, and was the beloved wife of the late Stephen G. Skarupa.
Bertha was a longtime Mets fan, and enjoyed watching sports, including golf, bowling and football.
Her hobbies included gardening, traveling, doing jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, word searches and sticker books. She also loved coloring in adult coloring books and participating in the arts and craft classes, and bingo at Maefair.
While residing in Stratford, she was a member of the Baldwin Center and spent many hours playing Bingo, Pokeno, and having lunch with her friends, as well as playing Pokeno with her Wednesday group at Lucas Gardens.
Bertha is survived by her children, James Skarupa and his wife Linda; daughter-in-law Patricia Skarupa; Stephen Skarupa and his wife Janne Dolan; Susan Esposito and her husband Anthony; grandchildren John Paul and Joshua Howarth-Skarupa, Kristen and Ben Lindeman ,Tina Esposito, Matthew Esposito, Kenne and Vanessa Briodagh, Marla Hoffman and Brent Cogswell; great-grandchildren Lucas, Alexander, Aislynn, Aurelie, Jameson, and Angie.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Valentine and Antonia Kump, her son Thomas Skarupa, her brother August Kump, sisters Mary Evan, Josephine Legen, Rose Hojnacki, Anne Sedlak, and Frances Link, and longtime friend and companion John Yacovelli.
The family would also like to thank all of her caregivers from Stratford VNA, Vitas, and Maefair HCC.
Due to health concerns, burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.