Bertha Bodnar Wlcek, age 99, wife of the late husband Alexander J. Wlcek, passed away on October 20, 2019. Bertha was born on Fiske Street in Fairfield, CT to the late Joseph and Margaret Bodnar. She was a lifelong Patriots and Red Sox fan. She loved to play pinochle with her sisters and relatives, and loved to cook Hungarian specialties for all. She is survived by her two sons Alexander J. Wlcek and his wife Beverly and Peter Wlcek and his wife Karin. She had two beloved grandchildren Alexander and Rebecca Wlcek. She is also survived by her youngest sister Loretta "Tootie" Dietrich of Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four of her sisters, Theresa Foldy, Margaret "Maggie" Imre, Mary "Gale" Satmary, and Elizabeth "Betty" Tribe. The family would like to thank the staff of Atria Memory Care Unit of Stratford and Connecticut Hospice of Branford. They improved Bertha's quality of life in her last days with attentive and compassionate care. There will be no calling hours or funeral services in keeping with Bertha's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CT Hospice of Branford in Bertha's name. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019