Bertil Faust
Bertil Faust, age 89, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Jean Faust, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Cambridge Manor in Fairfield. Mr. Faust was was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Gunhild and Fabian Faust. He was a certified Manufacturing Engineer retired from the Bullard Company where he was a Manager of Customer Services. Prior to that position Mr. Faust served as Production Engineering Supervisor and staff Engineer at Bullard. Mr. Faust was an active in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He was Chairman of Region 1 which covered all of New England and the New York City area with 28 Chapters and more than 5000 members. He served many years as an officer and player in the Park City pool League. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son; Glenn Faust, a daughter Debra Miller, a sister Sonja Liljengren. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020