Beryl Ann Perrigo
1929 - 2020
Beryl Ann (Brooks) Perrigo, age 90, of Southport, beloved wife of 64 years of Phillip E. Perrigo, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, the daughter of the late Wallis and Helen Brooks, she came to the United States in 1955. She and Phillip married in 1956 and soon thereafter began their family. The young family enjoyed camping and travelled throughout New England and eastern Canada visiting family and sightseeing. Mrs. Perrigo worked for many years in the Library at Andrew Warde High School. She was an active longtime parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport where she knitted prayer shawls for the infirm, taught Sunday school and volunteered driving the homebound to appointments. She loved growing and caring for African Violets. In addition to her loving and devoted husband, Phillip, she will be sadly missed by her three children: Scott B. Perrigo and his wife, Deborah Lynch of Seymour, Sandra L. Cutter and her husband, James of St. Augustine, FL and Lynne A. Perrigo of Westport; four beloved granddaughters: Julia Slaydon, Sarah Cutter, Alice Perrigo and Brook Perrigo; a cherished great-granddaughter, Emma Slaydon and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Fred, Audrey and Frank. Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Beryl's memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
