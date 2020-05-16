Beryl GarbowBeryl Garbow passed away on May 13. The former Stratford resident was 91. Born in London, Beryl was the daughter of William and Hettie Collins. She spent her early years in Essex, England with her older brother David and younger sister Sheila. Beryl and Sheila were separated away from their parents and evacuated to the countryside as part of Operation Pied Piper in 1939, staying with multiple families before being reunited with their brother and parents. William Collins had served with the US Army in WW1 granting him US citizenship. This enabled the family to escape the escalating war in Europe in 1940 by moving to America. As naturalized citizens, they were able to enter when so many were turned away.The family first settled in Danbury with relatives before moving to Bridgeport where Beryl graduated from Harding High School. At 21, she married Charles Garbow. The couple bought a house in Stratford where they raised four sons. Beryl was active in the community, volunteering in the PTA, Temple Beth Shalom, the Jewish Community Center and as a den mother in Cub Scouts.A gifted writer with a great sense of humor, she excelled in crafting both poetry and short stories. Beryl worked for the Westport Bank and Trust Company for many years. She was predeceased by her eldest son Jack, her parents, and her husband. Beryl is survived by three sons: Alan (Judy) of Cumberland, Maine, William (Carla) of Stratford, and Roger (Joan) of Ridgefield; and two grandchildren, Ben and Julia.Services will be private. Donations can be made in Beryl Garbow's name to Regional Hospice of Danbury.