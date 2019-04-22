Connecticut Post Obituaries
Beryl Schmedlin

Beryl Schmedlin Obituary
Beryl Schmedlin
Beryl Brinton Schmedlin, age 96, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Alvan J. Schmedlin Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born on February 9, 1923, in London, England she was a daughter of the late Herbert Frank and Lillian Elizabeth Sexton Brinton. Before her retirement she was employed for many years by Navistar International. She volunteered for over 20 years at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull and was president of the League of St. Joseph's Manor. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2019
