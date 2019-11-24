|
|
Beth Ann Berkeley-Kodnia
May 22, 1963 - Nov 24, 2019
Beth Ann Berkeley-Kodnia, age 56 of Stratford, beloved wife of Bill Kodnia passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Beth was born May 22, 1963 in Milford, daughter of Arthur and Barbara (Condon) Berkeley and had been a life time area resident. She was employed at the Shoreline Star and enjoyed taking trips to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, playing softball, was an avid Yankee fan, looked forward to her annual girls weekend with her friends and spending time with her family. Survivors in addition to her husband and parents include her three adored children, Casey Berkeley, Matthew Kodnia and Kyle Kodnia and his wife Autumn; five siblings, Arthur Berkeley, Joseph Berkeley and his wife Sandy, Mark Berkeley, Bruce Berkeley and his wife Nancy and Wendy Berkeley and her partner Reggie Mack and several nieces and nephews and good friends. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Patricia Coller on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 Main Street Stratford, CT 06615. Friends may visit with her family Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made through the funeral home to defray costs. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com./
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2019