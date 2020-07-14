Beth Hare
Heaven received a new angel on Sunday, July 12th. Beth (Lever) Hare, age 59 of Oxford, CT passed away peacefully at home literally surrounded by her husband and loving family.
She was an amazing wife to Brian, mother to Shawn Polke (Katie), Melissa Johnson (Chris), Taylor Hare, Morgan Hare, and her yorkie, Georgia, "Nanny" to Colton, Autumn, Brianna and Maci Johnson, beloved daughter of Richard and Judy Lever. Sister to Cathy Bohm-Geller (David), Patty Markus (Joe), Ricky Lever (Suzanne), Jeff Lever (Tanya), and Tim Lever (Cheryl). Loving Aunt, friend to all and devoted nurse. She also leaves behind her "hearts", Hope Tolitano, Marilib Swan, and Nancy Russo.
Anybody that knew Beth, knew that she enjoyed the simple things in life. Sitting on her front porch, listening to the wind chimes, finding eggs in the birds nest in her hanging ferns, a good glass of red wine, vacations in LBI, Sunday sauce, homemade birthday cake, gardening, and trips to Home Goods. She was happiest on dates with her guy and spending time with her kids.
Beth was a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital for 37 years and she finished her career in the Patient Navigator Role, which she helped create and develop. She was so successful in this role that her work was presented at a national conference and she was the recipient of the Greater Bridgeport Medical Association Nurse of the Year in 2019. She went above and beyond by going to patient's court hearings, helping people who needed housing, care and employment. She was always prepared with a bag of clothes and food for her patients in need. The candy jar in her office was always full and the door was always open. When anyone ever needed a trip to the emergency room, Beth was the first person they called - to find out if she was working or to see if she can call them in a reservation. Beth was the most caring person and often left a lasting impression on her patients and their families. She fully embodied what it meant to be a nurse and loved every minute of it.
So many have sat in her office chair or at the kitchen table and talked about matters of the heart and life and everything in between. She just had a way of knowing exactly what you needed. We were all a little better for knowing her. Her daily inspirational quotes made us start our days with a better outlook on life and realize that we should not dwell on the little things but instead enjoy life's moments both big and small. She was the true matriarch of the family and whenever we are in a time of need we will always wonder, "What would Boo do?" We know Heaven needed you more than us. We will love and miss you forever, Boo.
As Boo always said, "Be the reason someone smiles today. Make a difference. It's never wrong to do the right thing. Ever."
Special thanks to Dr. Paul Berard and his amazing staff, Linda Bishop and the staff of 9 South (St. Vincent's Hospital), Dr. Cristina Tamasdan, Option Care Nurses, Vicki and Debbie, and her most favorite guy, Dr. Strick Woods for all of their outstanding care.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time a funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family. Those who wish may attend a graveside service at 12 noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. Arrangements in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.