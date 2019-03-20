Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Caserta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Marlene Caserta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beth Marlene Caserta Obituary
Beth Marlene Caserta
Beth Marlene Caserta, age 71, affectionately known as "Bethie," entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded and supported by her family and friends in her final days. Her spirit is carried on by her six children, 15 grandchildren and extended family and friends. Bethie was best known for being the grammar police, her silly accents, corny jokes and her ability to kick ass in an old fashioned game of scrabble. She will be missed by all who loved her. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with services in her memory starting at 6 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be held privately in St. Michael's Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
Download Now