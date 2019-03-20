|
Beth Marlene Caserta
Beth Marlene Caserta, age 71, affectionately known as "Bethie," entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded and supported by her family and friends in her final days. Her spirit is carried on by her six children, 15 grandchildren and extended family and friends. Bethie was best known for being the grammar police, her silly accents, corny jokes and her ability to kick ass in an old fashioned game of scrabble. She will be missed by all who loved her. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with services in her memory starting at 6 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be held privately in St. Michael's Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019