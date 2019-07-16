Betsy Ann Guerro

July 14, 1967-July 9, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Betsy Ann Guerro announces her passing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Sharon, CT on July 14, 1967, she was the daughter of the late George Erskine and Margaret Duff. Betsy, a native of Amenia, NY, attended Syracuse University, and began her advertising career in NYC. Her high energy, stamina and strength continued throughout her life and with her illness. She never stopped fighting.

Betsy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 19 years, Jerry Guerro and their precious children, Mia and George; her brother and sisters, Andrew Erskine, Aimee Erskine, Marie Evans; and her sister-in-law, Debra Galante and husband Gerard. Betsy will also be forever remembered by her nieces and nephew, Madison and Hailey Evans, Olivia and Isabelle Erskine, Krista Meyer, and Nicholas Galante.

A celebration of Betsy's life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Parente Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT. In honor of Betsy the family welcomes any support for George and Mia's future college education, donations can be made to Blackrock college/advantage, 529 plan, Gerald J. Guerro FBO Mia A. Guerro and/or George G. Guerro, PO Box 9783, Providence, RI 02940. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in Our lady of Fatima 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 96 East Main Street Wilmington, VT 05364. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019