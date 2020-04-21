|
|
Betsy M. Komornik
Betsy Marianne Lidman Komornik, 82, of Stratford, Connecticut passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Born on November 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Axel Edwin Lidman and Greta Elisabeth Hjertqvist Lidman Perkins. Betsy trained at the Fones School of Dental Hygiene and worked for many years as a dental hygienist at Georgetown Dental in Wilton. Betsy loved the arts. She was especially fond of classical music and could name the composition and composer after hearing just a few bars of music. She taught piano to area students and was a Brownie troop leader. She enjoyed travel and cooking. Betsy had a great sense of humor and she loved to laugh. Her greatest joy was spending time with her large family. Betsy also lived in Fairfield, Connecticut and wintered in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Betsy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 62 years, Michael Martin Komornik and six daughters, Laurie (Mark) Hartman, Susan (Tom) Hamilton, Christine (John) Gerety, Carole (Brian) Walker, Sandra (Jim) Bondi, and Linda (Eric) Stones. She also has thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Donald Lidman of Merrimack, New Hampshire.
Betsy Komornik will be interred at a private burial service at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A Memorial Mass is being planned for later in the year.
Contributions in Betsy's memory may be made to WMNR Fine Arts Radio, P.O. Box 920, Monroe, Connecticut or WMNR.org which they listened to regularly. Gifts can also be made to help first responders through the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection: 4-CT.org. Online condolences may be left at shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020