Betsy Barnard Sages

Betsy Barnard Sages, 66, of Greenwich, CT and Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on April 17, 2019 following a 5-year courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 16, 1952, Betsy was a retired elementary school aide and reading recovery specialist for the Fairfield, CT Public School System. A 1974 graduate of Indiana University, Betsy earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, and was a 1970 graduate of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, CT.

Mrs. Sages was the daughter of the late Kathryn Norton and C. Clifford Barnard, Jr., and the wife of nearly 42 years of Ronald A. Sages. Betsy was a dedicated and loving mother to her two daughters, Laurie A. Sages, of Norwalk, CT, and Patti L. Sages, of Ft. Myers, FL. She was a beloved grandmother (Gimme) to Lindsay T. Dhanraj. She is survived by two sisters Susan B. Vincent (Taylor) of Fairfield, CT and Deborah B. Soulier (Paul) of Monroe, CT, her brother-in-law Gregory E. Sages (Cathy), four nieces: Michelle C. Sages, Allison C. Sages, Rebecca Brinsko and Jennifer L. Brinsko, three nephews: Danyel G. Sages, Nicholas R. Sages and B. Ross Vincent, and a great-niece, Joselyn B. Sages.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Bendheim Cancer Center of Greenwich, CT through the Greenwich Hospital Foundation, or the , Inc. Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later in the Spring with specific details forthcoming within a month. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary