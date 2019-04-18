Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Sages
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Sages

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betsy Sages Obituary
Betsy Barnard Sages
Betsy Barnard Sages, 66, of Greenwich, CT and Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on April 17, 2019 following a 5-year courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 16, 1952, Betsy was a retired elementary school aide and reading recovery specialist for the Fairfield, CT Public School System. A 1974 graduate of Indiana University, Betsy earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, and was a 1970 graduate of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, CT.
Mrs. Sages was the daughter of the late Kathryn Norton and C. Clifford Barnard, Jr., and the wife of nearly 42 years of Ronald A. Sages. Betsy was a dedicated and loving mother to her two daughters, Laurie A. Sages, of Norwalk, CT, and Patti L. Sages, of Ft. Myers, FL. She was a beloved grandmother (Gimme) to Lindsay T. Dhanraj. She is survived by two sisters Susan B. Vincent (Taylor) of Fairfield, CT and Deborah B. Soulier (Paul) of Monroe, CT, her brother-in-law Gregory E. Sages (Cathy), four nieces: Michelle C. Sages, Allison C. Sages, Rebecca Brinsko and Jennifer L. Brinsko, three nephews: Danyel G. Sages, Nicholas R. Sages and B. Ross Vincent, and a great-niece, Joselyn B. Sages.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Bendheim Cancer Center of Greenwich, CT through the Greenwich Hospital Foundation, or the , Inc. Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later in the Spring with specific details forthcoming within a month.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.