Betsy Stamas
Betsy Stamas, age 88, of Stratford, CT, beloved wife of the late Perry Stamas, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, and laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery, Monroe, CT. Betsy was born in New York City, to the late Asimakis and Panayiota Soteropoulos. Betsy was a loving mother, a devoted wife of 54 years, and deeply religious for Christ Our Lord. Betsy was a teacher and a tutor. She put her dream of an education on hold to raise her loving children Helen and Marc. When her children were older, she returned to college at night and worked full-time during the day to complete her degree, as she always craved a formal education. Her love for her daughter, Helen, and her two cherished grandsons Hunter and Christopher were always deep in her heart. And to her son, a true Greek Spartan, and to quote him in her remaining days, "Mom gave me strength, the strength I didn't need, but as a reminder from a Greek Mother." The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com