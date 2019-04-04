Bette (Renko) Kinnie

Bette Ann Kinnie age 78, passed away April 1, 2019 in her home. Mrs. Kinnie was born in Bridgeport to the late Walter and Elizabeth Renko. A graduate of Bassick High School, she was a retired executive assistant for Philips Medical Systems in Shelton, CT. She found great pleasure in gardening and cooking for her family. She relished the challenge of 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles as well as a difficult crossword puzzle much like her beloved mother Elizabeth did. Bette's true passion was her treasured grandchildren. She would light up when she spent time with them or received updates on their busy lives. Grandma Bette broke all the rules and the word "No" was not in her vocabulary when it came to them. There was not a holiday on the calendar that her grandchildren did not receive a loving card from her.

Bette was predeceased by her loving husband Robert J. Kinnie. Survivors include her son Robert H. Kinnie and his wife Ali; her daughter Karen Meisinger and her husband Paul; her four cherished grandchildren Emma, Jack, Tara and Brooke. Funeral Services will be private. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.