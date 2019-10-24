Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Shelton
188 Rocky Rest Road
Shelton, CT
View Map
Bettie Kerpchar


1929 - 2019
Bettie Kerpchar Obituary
Bettie F. Kerpchar
Bettie Fernine Kerpchar, age 90, of Shelton peacefully passed away on October 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Kerpchar. Bettie was born on September 12, 1929 to the late Frank Fernine and Annise Robertshaw Fernine. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1947 and was then employed in the business office of the U.S. Rubber Company for ten years. Bettie enjoyed being a majorette throughout her childhood and high school years. Following her marriage to Joseph in 1957, Bettie taught baton twirling for over 20 years to many girls throughout Connecticut. Bettie and her late husband, Joe spent 22 wonderful years "snow birding" between Jensen Beach Florida and Connecticut. Bettie loved the beach and collecting sea glass and she designed many sea glass creations. Bettie is survived by a son, Glen Kerpchar of Shelton and her daughter, Debbie Stengel and her husband Art of Beacon Falls. Three cherished grandchildren, Kevin and his wife Amanda from Denver Colorado, Kylie from Washington, D.C. and Jasmin and her mother Lisa from Perth Australia. Friends may greet the family at Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on November 2, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service for Bettie and Joseph in the First United Methodist Church of Shelton, 188 Rocky Rest Road in Shelton, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment with Full Military Honors for Joseph will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Shelton in memory of Joseph and Bettie. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2019
