Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Betty Ann Belden


1932 - 2020
Betty Ann Belden Obituary
Betty Ann Belden
Betty Ann Belden, age 88, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Edward Allen Belden, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Betty Ann, one of eleven children, was born in Ludlow, Massachusetts on February 9, 1932 to the late Howard W. and Charlotte (Talmadge) Bell. She had been a longtime resident of Stratford and Milford and was retired form Paradise Jewelers. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Debra Halvorsen and her husband Mark of Madison; son-in-law Edward Cirella of Oxford; grandchildren Jessica, Eric (Kristine), Kimberly (Kate), and David (Tarah) as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Iris, Alma, Ari and Quinn. Betty is also survived by her beloved sister, Evelyn Prince, many nieces and nephews and her dear neighbor and friend Terry Hoffman. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was recently predeceased by her loving daughter, Susan Cirella. Betty loved all children and animals. They were drawn to her, and she to them. She had a special ability to relate to them and interact with them, an ability she retained throughout her life. She always gave her grandchildren and great-grandchildren her undivided attention and devotion. Betty was multi-talented and enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting and entertaining. Family and friends were often recipients of her many, perfectly finished projects. At Lord Chamberlain, Betty especially enjoyed attending church services and the many recreation programs. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff who took care of her at Lord Chamberlain. In lieu of flower, please make memorial contributions to a . Due to the current pandemic situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020
