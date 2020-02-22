Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Betty Ann Frey


1930 - 2020
Betty Ann Frey Obituary
Betty Ann Frey
Betty Ann Frey, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home in Weston, CT after a long illness. Born May 4, 1930 in Manheim, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ada (Hollinger) Heistand, wife of the late Dale F. Frey, and sister of the late Fred L. Heistand. Betty Ann was a graduate of Manheim Central High School. Married to her husband for 62 years, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Betty Ann's greatest passion was her family. Throughout the years, Betty Ann spent time in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Moultonborough, NH, and Manheim, PA in the comfort of her homes. Betty Ann is survived by her sons, Scott Frey of Easton, CT, Philip Frey and his wife Elizabeth, of Fredericksburg, TX, and Kyle Frey of Fredericksburg, TX; daughter, Susan Frey of Westport, CT; grandchildren Megan Frey of Boston, MA and Patrick Frey of Fredericksburg, TX; and a sister-in-law, Verdella Frey of Penryn, PA. In Betty Ann's memory, private services will be held. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020
