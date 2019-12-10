|
Betty P. Fehrs
Oct 23, 1923 - Dec 6, 2019
Betty Pauline (Brooks) Fehrs, age 96, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Fehrs entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 6, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Mrs. Fehrs was born in Bridgeport, October 23, 1923, daughter of the late Irvin and Gabrielle (Maurice) Brooks and had been a lifelong area resident. During World War II, Betty was employed at Remington Arms as an inspector after which, she chose the noble and rewarding career to be a wife and mother remaining home to raise her family and two foster children. After her children were grown, she joined the staff of Showah Associates in Stratford as supervisor and managed The Nearly New Shop, part of the Kennedy Center in Stratford. Betty enjoyed playing Bingo watching UCONN Women's Basketball and being a Nichols School Girl Scout Leader. She is survived by her daughter, Diane F. Carpenter of Trumbull and her son Glenn B. Fehrs of Stratford. A Special thanks to the staff of Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their professional and compassionate care the last eight years. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and private interment will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, doantions supporting your local animal shelter, EMS, Fire or Police Departments would be appreciated. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 11, 2019