Betty J. Bakis Klein entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2019 and was guided home by the loving angel's that were present through her long illness. Betty was also surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. She was a retired employee of Brody Printing. Betty was a loving and caring partner, mother, grandmother, and sister. She had "Nothing but love" for her family as they all meant the very most to her. The unconditional love she gave and the memories they shared will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her devoted life partner of 40 years, Robert G. Ember, of Trumbull, her cherished children, a daughter, Debbie Brenneis (son-in-law Joe), a son, David R. Klein (daughter-in-law Tina), a sister, Joan Ember, a brother, Peter Serca, six adored grandchildren, Matthew Brenneis, Alicia Brenneis, Taryn Zarnetske, Ryan Noonan, Marisa Klein and David Klein, her great-grandson, Finnegan Zarnetske, her former husband, Raymond Klein, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 8, 2019
