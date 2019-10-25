|
Betty Jane Turner
Betty Jane Turner, 88, passed away quietly October 15, 2019 after residing at the Commons in Newtown since March. Born in Fairfield May 4, 1932 to Arline Hubbell and Edward Turner, she was a lifelong resident of Fairfield County. Betty is survived by three of her nine siblings - Jack Turner, Elva Wassing and Nancy Rivera; and predeceased by Edward Turner, Mary Lou Hoffman, Alice Oros, Curtis Turner, Fred Turner and Bion Turner. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Betty was employed by Warner Bros. in Bridgeport for 17 years. Thereafter she spent 29 years as a live-in care giver to Dr. and Mrs. Carleton Campbell in Wilton, both of whom she held in high regard and who had tremendous positive influence in Betty's life. After their death, she moved to Fairfield and was employed 7 years with Executive Gift Source in Darien. Subsequently, Betty moved to Trumbull where she lived for 22 years, and while there served as a care giver to many elders and as a dog sitter to those of her church family. Betty was a dedicated member of Black Rock Congregational Church in Fairfield for 61 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, summer school assistant, and participated in many church ministries. Betty's humor and giving nature was a blessing to all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held November 9, 11 a.m. at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019