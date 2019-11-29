Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Church of Christ
34 W. Main Street
Milford, CT
View Map
Betty Jean Kass


1947 - 2019
Betty Jean Kass, age 72, of Milford, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty Jean was born in Bridgeport on July 15, 1947 to the late Jack and Jean Ellis Brewster. She worked at Denny's in Milford, Subway Headquarters and at Bic Pen Corporation for many years. She was a member of the Milford Senior Center and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Survivors include her three children: Barbara Brewster (Joline Mooney) of Stratford, Melissa Schwartz (Bryan Corcoran) of Milford and Christine Kass (James Auger) of Milford, sister, Barbara Paight (Joseph) of Milford, four grandchildren: Aaron Kass (Jocelyn), James Auger (Emma) and Dylan and Caroline Schwartz, and cherished great-granddaughter, Aneesa Kass. Betty Jean was predeceased by her son-in-law, Bryan Schwartz. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 1st from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. in the First United Church of Christ, 34 W. Main Street, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milford Senior Citizen Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
