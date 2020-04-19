|
Betty Jane LeCuyer
Betty Jane LeCuyer, age 94 of Stratford, the beloved widow of Albert LeCuyer, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health Care Center in Shelton. Born in Bridgeport on October 6, 1925 to the late Stuart and Alpha (Foley) Goodnow, she has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted children, William LeCuyer and his wife Renee, Clifford LeCuyer, Penny Prowell and her husband Brian and Linda Rivard and her husband Larry, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by 2 sons, James and Robert, a daughter Sandy, a grandson, James Bollinger, and 2 sisters, Doris Carlson and Pinkey Mastrianno. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020