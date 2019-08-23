|
Betty Levy
(1919-2019)
Betty Levy, two months short of 100 years old, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. A lifetime Fairfield resident, she was a loving mother to Elaine Borno, Al Levy, and Terry Thibodeau, grandmother to Sean, Tracy, Stephanie, Leah and Derek; great-grandmother to Grant, Ryan, Talia, Rosa and Ben.
Betty always acknowledged the special occasions of her family and friends with a beautiful card or a gathering. She loved going to the theater, playing Mah Jong, reading up to two books per week even in her 90s and using her iPad to email and play Words with Friends. Betty was predeceased by her husband Monny who passed away in 1985. Together, they ran their family business, traveled to their home in Florida and went on many cruises. Her zest for life was contagious, but most importantly, surrounded by family and friends is where she wanted to be. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 24, 2019