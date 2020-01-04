|
|
Betty C. Nicastro
Betty C. Nicastro, age 82, of Shelton, entered into rest on January 2, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Rehab Center. She was born in Norwalk on September 22, 1937, daughter of the late George and Sally Cole and was a resident of the Broad River Section of Norwalk for most of her life. Betty was employed as a 401k administrator for several companies during her career until her retirement. She loved to Travel and was an avid reader. She is the beloved mother of Laura Vanscoy and her husband Jeff, Karen Nicastro and Jay Nicastro, loving grandmother of Steven and Kelly Vanscoy and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Bob Dugan and Kenneth Cole.
Friends may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 660, Doylestown, PA 18901. https://dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate Leave condolences online at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020