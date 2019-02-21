Betty Yacko Soltis

After a very long and difficult battle with cancer, Betty Yacko Soltis, age 89, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 at St. Vincents Medical Center. Betty was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Imrich and Teresa Hanchak Yacko.

In her younger days she worked at General Electric where she met her previously deceased husband, Pete. She was a waitress for many years at Frank's Bar and Grill and then Briarwoods Restaurant. Betty ended her employment at Stop & Shop in Stratford as a cashier. As an accomplished crocheter, many people were thrilled to receive her quilts and scarves. No picnic was ever complete without her well known and delicious potato salad.

She is survived by sons Gary Soltis and wife Kathleen, and Dennis Soltis and wife Eileen; grandchildren Tammy, Kerry, Michelle, and Christopher; great-grandson Preston; and her sister-in-law Judy Yacko, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers Emil and Joseph Yacko, and sisters Anna Kovacs, Mary Yacko, and Teresa Abbott, along with Betty's niece Kathleen Kovacs.

Friends may greet the family from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary's Church in Shelton. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 would be greatly appreciated. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019