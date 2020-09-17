Beverly Abriola

Beverly R. Abriola
Beverly R. Burlant Abriola, age 88, of Trumbull, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas A. Abriola. Beverly was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Charles and Rose Scinto Burlant and has resided in Trumbull over fifty years. She retired as the medical secretary for doctors Nevins & Gaffney in Fairfield. Beverly was an extraordinary woman. She graduated from Harding High School and went on to attend classes at the University of Bridgeport. She was multi-talented and studied piano, dance, and drama, and was a successful model in Bridgeport and New York City working for The Warner Brothers Company (Warnaco). She won the Miss Connecticut pageant in 1951 and competed for Miss America in Atlantic City and the Miss Universe pageant in 1953. Her greatest accomplishment was being a supportive mother to her three children, where she never missed a baseball game, sporting event, school event, or dance competition. She loved Newport RI with the seaside views of the Newport Bridge and harbor, and was especially fond of geraniums and pansies as she always had images of pansies throughout her home. Survivors include her beloved daughter and son, Michele E. Abriola of Trumbull and Robert C. Abriola of Norwalk, two grandsons, Robert T. Abriola and Nicholas P. Abriola, one nephew and one grandniece. She was predeceased by a son, Richard N. Abriola and a brother, Richard M. Burlant. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., at the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Those visiting or attending church are required to wear a mask and social distance. Flowers are welcome or a donation in Beverly's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com