Beverly Ann Kovach

Beverly Ann Criegmuss Kovach, age 79, of Beacon Falls, the loving wife of late John A. Kovach, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Regency House of Wallingford. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 29, 1940, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Grace Emma Matthews Criegmuss. She formerly attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Bridgeport. Beverly was employed by Bryant Electric Company of Bridgeport for 15 years. She then retired from Pop Fastener Corporation in Shelton where she had been employed for seven years.

Beverly was an avid homemaker who loved to cook and was known for her amazing potato salad, pot roast, and scalloped potatoes. She also enjoyed watching her game shows and making purchases from QVC. Beverly will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends but will remain forever in our hearts.

Her loving family includes her three caring sons John A. Kovach, Jr., of Beacon Falls, Edward M. Seay and his wife Krista of Wallingford, and Gary M. Seay and his wife Abby of Beacon Falls, her loving daughter Dawn Stokes of Thomaston, a beloved sister Ellen Roy Campbell of Michigan, and her beloved grandchildren Kaitlin Stokes, Nathan Stokes, Andrew Seay, Sarah Seay, William Seay, Nicholas Seay, Matthew Seay, Keri McGee, Ryann McGee, and Kenny Kneitel. She was predeceased by her beloved brothers Charles, Robert, and Ronald Criegmuss and her beloved sisters Barbara Orosz, Doris Hazelkamp, and Emmy Lou Delaney.

A Funeral Service in Celebration of Beverly's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street, Seymour (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village), with Reverend Allyson Glass, Pastor of The Seymour Congregational Church, officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday Evening at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Expressions of Sympathy in Beverly's memory may be made to The through the funeral home. To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online: www.millerwardfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 30, 2019