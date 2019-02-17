Beverly M. Klotz

It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly M. Klotz (née Estabrook), of Taunton, MA, announce her passing on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 84.

Beverly was born to Harold and Cecilia Estabrook on August 31, 1934 in Bristol, CT. She grew up as the only girl in a family with four brothers, graduating from Bristol H.S in 1952. Beverly went on to obtain a nursing certificate from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and had a long nursing career, devoting the last twenty-six years of her career to geriatric nursing. In 1956, she married John Richard Klotz of Stratford CT, and spent the next 47 years as a resident of Stratford. After retirement, Beverly volunteered for the American Cancer Society, the CT Breast Cancer Society, and a hotline and support group volunteer for the national and CT branch of Y-Me.

After being widowed in 2007, Beverly moved to Taunton, MA to be closer to her older daughter. There she became very active in the community, participating in the Taunton Women's Club, Silver City Red Hatters Club, and Great Decisions. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Taunton Animal Shelter, the Brockton VA Hospital, and for the Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in Taunton. Beverly was an avid perennial gardener, with her favorites being lilies and lupines. She loved crafting, her specialty being sewing, which she passed on to her two daughters. One of her favorite volunteer projects was to take old dolls, make new clothes for them, and give them to children's charities. Beverly was also a dedicated antiquer and yard saler, decorating with oak Victorian furniture and having an extensive Hall teapot collection and walking stick collection. She could never pass up a good auction, either!

Beverly is survived by two loving daughters, Karon A. Hartshorn and Karla M. Klotz, and a beloved stepson, Gregory "Jack" Klotz. Included are seventeen nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved mini Dachshund, Mamie. She is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Klotz, her parents Harold and Cecilia Estabrook and her brothers Harold Jr., Thomas, Philip and Arthur Estabrook.

Services have been entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton, MA. Interment and graveside service will be held February 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford CT.

Memorial donations in place of flowers in honor of Beverly and her great love for homeless animals may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W Water St, Taunton, MA 02780.