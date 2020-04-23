Connecticut Post Obituaries
Beverly Parker, age 80, of Milford, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beverly was born in Bridgeport on November 8, 1939 to the late Frederick and Violet Taylor Hudson. She was a homemaker for most of her life and later worked in Real Estate and for many years as a tax professional for H&R Block. Survivors include her five children: James Parker, Wayne Parker and Tyrone Parker (Marie) all of Stratford, Terri Kovach (Ronald) of Milford and Kelly Parker of Stratford; four grandchildren, Alicia, Morgan and Jillian Parker and Charlie Kovach, several nieces and nephews and Pete D'Amato, whom Beverly always referred to as her 5th son. Beverly was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Hudson. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020
