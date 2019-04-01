Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY SICSICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY SICSICO

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

BEVERLY SICSICO In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF BEVERLY SICSICO MARCH 19 1954 - APRIL 1 2014 MOM We had a wonderful mother, One who never really grew old; Her smile was made of sunshine, And her heart was solid gold; Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, And in her cheeks fair roses you see. We had a wonderful mother, And that's the way it will always be. But take heed, because She's still keeping an eye on all of us, So let's make sure She will like what she sees. Memories unfold as we think of you, A real mom, through and through. You suffered in silence everyday, An illness that would not go away. But now you have no more pain For God's loving arms have healed you again. Love, Joey, Matt, and JJ
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.