IN LOVING MEMORY OF BEVERLY SICSICO MARCH 19 1954 - APRIL 1 2014 MOM We had a wonderful mother, One who never really grew old; Her smile was made of sunshine, And her heart was solid gold; Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, And in her cheeks fair roses you see. We had a wonderful mother, And that's the way it will always be. But take heed, because She's still keeping an eye on all of us, So let's make sure She will like what she sees. Memories unfold as we think of you, A real mom, through and through. You suffered in silence everyday, An illness that would not go away. But now you have no more pain For God's loving arms have healed you again. Love, Joey, Matt, and JJ Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2019