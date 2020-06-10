Beverly V. Tabak
Beverly Virginia Gaito Tabak passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 following a short illness at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford, CT. Beverly was born on May 14, 1926, daughter of Ruth Green Freshour Gaito and William Anthony Gaito, in Bridgeport, CT. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1943 and the Junior College of CT in 1945, and was immediately employed as an accountant at Bridgeport Thermostat. Beverly was married to John Michael Tabak on May 22, 1948 in Christ Episcopal Church, Stratford; they enjoyed 64 years together. Beverly also worked as a secretary at Sikorsky Aircraft and AVCO, as a sewing instructor at the YMCA, and as a realtor. She volunteered as Treasurer of the Church of the Good Shepherd, the Episcopal Churchwomen, the Golden Rooster Fair, and the Stewardship Commission of Christ Episcopal Church. She greatly enjoyed her ten years volunteering in the library of Wilcoxson School, which she had attended as a child. She was happy to drive her daughter's Girl Scout troop to Camp Trefoil at any time, as long as she was not required to stay and camp. Beverly and John took full advantage of traveling with the former Elderhostel program, photographing, birdwatching, and sightseeing, while learning the basics of genealogical research, and spent the next 30 years tenaciously solving family history puzzles. Beverly is survived by her son Timothy William Tabak and his wife, Sandra K. Royle-Tabak, of New Bern, NC, her daughter Lisa Mari Tabak and her husband H. Lisle Gibbs of Delaware, OH, her grandchildren Miriam Tabak Gibbs and Benjamin Tabak Gibbs of Columbus, OH, her cousin Edith Gaito Reed, many nephews, nieces, and her faithful bridge club. Beverly was predeceased by her husband John, her parents, her brother William Roger Gaito, and her cousins Norma Gaito Stamp, Kenneth William Gaito, Jean Ann Gaito, Robert David Gaito, and Susan Gaito Morse. Bev's family appreciates and thanks the staff of Lord Chamberlain for their care and understanding during this unprecedented time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport will be private. Donations in Bev's memory would be appreciated to your charity of choice, the New England Historic Genealogical Society, Boston, or the Anglican Church of the Resurrection, Ansonia. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.