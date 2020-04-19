|
Bianca Pacheco-Montagnino
11/21/1920 - 04/4/2020On April 4, 2020, Bianca F. Pacheco-Montagnino passed peacefully from this earth at 99.5 years of age in Milford, CT.
She was escorted into heaven by her younger brother, Dominick DiNino, who passed away on the same date one year earlier, at almost the exact same time.
John Pacheco SR and her second husband, Joseph Montagnino, as well as an extended group of family and friends, were certainly there to celebrate her arrival.
Born on November 22, 1920, in Abruzzi, Italy, Bianca endured the painful loss of her mother at the age of 5. She remained in Italy with her maternal grandmother until age 17, at which time she ventured across the Atlantic Ocean to join her father, John DiNino, who had previously migrated to America.
In the course of her life, Bianca grew to become a strong, independent woman who loved music, dancing and people. But, her true passion and talent was found in the kitchen, as an Italian gourmet chef. After marrying John Pacheco Sr., she happily settled into married life and enjoyed entertaining large groups of family and friends with her exceptional, home-made Italian foods and deserts. This talent also compelled her to write a cook book, with her own unique recipes, later in life.
Needless to say, Bianca was also devoted to her two sons, John and Joseph. After the untimely passing of her husband in 1967, she focused on raising her boys with hard work and unwavering determination, insisting upon high grades, college attendance, graduation and business success.
She eventually remarried and embraced the opportunity travel the world with her second husband, Joseph Montagnino, of Stratford, CT. Joe was a remarkable administrator and, upon his retirement from General Electric, took it upon himself to organize and lead over 50 tour groups to exciting locations all around the globe.
According to the nurses and health care attendants who cared for Bianca in her later years at the Carriage Green at Milford Senior Living Center, she continued to be a dominant, liberating force among her peers and was the catalyst for many fun activities and excursions.
In retrospect, it is amazing to reflect upon the scope of the social and scientific advancements that took place in the USA, from 1920 to 2020, during Bianca's journey on earth. From transportation on horse-back to the introduction of cars, trucks and airplanes; from the use of gas lighting to the implementation of electricity into cities and homes nation-wide; from receiving news, entertainment and communication via radio, movie screens and rotary telephones, to the technoligical evolution of television, computers, PCs and cell phones; not to mention the NASA Moon Landing and space travel, Bianca experienced a journey that was full of on-going change and exponential social development that few people witness in one life-time!
Bianca was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John DiNino, husband John Pacheco Sr., step-mother Mary DiNino, brother Dominic DiNino, sister Angie Voss, grandson Christopher Tweeton and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son John Pacheco II, wife Angela; son Joseph Pacheco, Edward Montagnino, wife Evelyn and Ginger Montagnino.
Extended family members include: Grandchildren Caroline Pricher, ESQ., Timothy Tweeton, Joshua Pacheco and Adam Pacheco. Nieces, nephews and cousins include: Joan DiNino-Buchanan, Karen Madej, Patricia Scalia, Susan Voss, Eva Voss, Rob Voss, Dillan Voss, Ryan Buchanan, Brandon Buchanan and Barbara Dahlgren.
However, because of the travel restrictions and social gathering guidelines imposed to address the national COVID-19 pandemic, no public memorial service can be held.
However, because of the travel restrictions and social gathering guidelines imposed to address the national COVID-19 pandemic, no public memorial service can be held.

At this challenging time, your thoughts and prayers for Bianca and her beloved Italy, as well as the United States of America, are requested.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020