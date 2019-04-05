|
|
REMEMBERENCE "Bill and Evelyn Dwyer" You know when someone passes, you feel the pain but when you have a daughter that passes you feel a much greater pain. Evelyn, I know you probably died with broken heart and I feel the pain for you. I know you loved flowers so I'm sending you this rose and any time I had asked you a medical question you knew the answer without looking in the book. Evelyn, you will always be in my heart and I appreciate everything you've done for me over the years. God Bless, Sergeant Leonard A.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019