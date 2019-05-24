IN LOVING MEMORY OF Bill Markut On the Anniversary of the Day You Went Away Today is the anniversary of the day I lost you and for a time it felt as though my life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to help me on my way. And although I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die, it lives within my heart, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Love Your wife, Corrine Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary