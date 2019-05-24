Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Markut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Markut

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Bill Markut In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF Bill Markut On the Anniversary of the Day You Went Away Today is the anniversary of the day I lost you and for a time it felt as though my life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to help me on my way. And although I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die, it lives within my heart, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Love Your wife, Corrine
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.