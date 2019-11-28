|
|
HAPPY THANKSGIVING BILL MARKUT To lose someone I loved so much, brings pain beyond belief. There are no words to ease my pain, my sadness and my grief. I feel I lost someone so close, so wonderful and dear. I think about your special ways, and wish that you were here. But although you have left this world, you'll stay within my heart. Guiding like an angel even though we are apart. Our love is everlasting and so are our memories. Your legacy that is always there, to light the way for me. Your loving wife, Corrine and children