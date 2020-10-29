Billie Jo Ann Nichols
Billie Jo Ann Nichols, 43, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Richard and Lola (Cowin) Nichols. Survivors are son, Logan Michael Nichols; sisters, Debbie Gonzales and Penny Nichols. Predeceased by son, Michael Angel Nichols. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2020.