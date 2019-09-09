|
|
Billie R. Skoog
Billie R. Skoog, age 92, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Edith Ahlers Skoog. Born in Bridgeport on July 23, 1927, he was a son of the late Thor L. and Wilhemina Linderburg Skoog. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, he had served honorably during World War II and the Korean War. Mr. Skoog worked as a technician for the former industries of Lycoming / Avco / Textron, with over 28 years of dedicated service before his retirement. His faith was extremely important to him and evident having been a longtime active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Trumbull. He was a gifted man and a true "Jack of all trades" who was always willing to try and fix anything. Billie had a passion for making others happy and often found great enjoyment creating personalized gifts for friends and family that were lovingly referred to as "Skoogies". A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Edith of 56 years, other survivors include his loving sons, David Skoog, Sr. and his wife Mary Ellen of Trumbull and Richard Skoog and his wife Sue of Monroe, his five cherished grandchildren, David Jr., and LCpl. Shane Skoog USMC, both of Trumbull and Jon, Jenny and Ally Skoog, all of Monroe, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Justinius and Doris Skoog and his brother, Harry Skoog. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at Holy Cross Church. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019