|
|
Bion C. Turner
Bion Cecil Turner, 81, of Cromwell, died suddenly on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Edward and Arline (Hubbell) Turner.
Bion worked as a carpenter for the Fairfield School System for thirty years and was a former Assistant Chief of the Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Bion is survived by Michael J. Turner and his wife Patricia of Cromwell, William C. Turner of Federal Way, WA and Armando Cora and his wife Gloria of Shelton; two daughters, Debbie Mayer and her husband Michael of Tallahassee, FL and Julia Cora of Portland, OR; brother Jack Turner of Bridgeport; and three sisters, Betty Turner of Monroe, CT, Elva Wassing of Bloomfield and Nancy Rivera of Bridgeport. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Danielle Marcinek, David M. Turner and fiancé, Taylor LaBour and Kassandra Cora and fiancé Greg Gause, a great-grandchild, Hunter Turner. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Bion was predeceased by his wives, Carol Ann Kuhl and Linda Turner. Bion was a longtime member of Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department and has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the organization . To make a donation, go to the website http://stratfieldfire.org and follow the link to make a donation.
At Bion's request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservicec.om.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019