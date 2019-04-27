Bonnie Loehn

Bonnie (Carbone) Loehn, age 74, of Cheshire, passed away on April 24, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was born in Bridgeport on April 21, 1945 to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Corris) Carbone.

Bonnie was a beautiful soul who loved her family and friends, all animals and nature. She loved having pasta dinners to gather everyone together and filled the room with music and laughter.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Dean Loehn (Anna), of Stratford, Brian Loehn (Deborah), of Shelton, Dana Loehn (Julia), of West Haven and Shalene Neeman (Sean), of Wallingford; seventeen beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; special family and friends Richard and Barbara Loehn; Brothers, Ralph, James and Tom; loving sisters Evelyn and Gayle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was predeceased by her son Louis Loehn, and daughters Sherri Lee Loehn Pauley (David), and Bridget Loehn.

A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11 am at the Holy Name of Jesus RC Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford.