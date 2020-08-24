1/
Bonnie Montanaro
Bonnie Baker Montanaro
Bonnie Baker Montanaro, age 79, of Bridgeport, wife of the late, Andrew Montanaro, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in her residence. Mrs. Montanaro was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong resident. She was a retired employee for the former Avco Lycoming Company. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a son Gary Montanaro. She is survived by her three sons, Vincent, Andrew Jr, and Jason Montanaro. Two brothers, Harrison and Bill Cotton and a sister, Cathie Noel and seven grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a private graveside service took place in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
