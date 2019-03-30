Connecticut Post Obituaries
Bonnie Oszmian Obituary
Bonnie Oszmian
Bonnie Joy Oszmian, age 57 of Hancock, MA, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at North Shore University Hospital. Bonnie was born in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Iris and Michael Peretzman.
Bonnie met her husband-to-be, Martin Oszmian, at a Jewish singles dance in 1981 and they were married May 30, 1982.
Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Oszmian, and their three incredibly cherished daughters, Alana Klipper of Syosset, NY, Shira Rappaport of Manhattan, NY, and Jenna Oszmian of Forest Hills, NY, her beloved sons-in-law, David Klipper and Ian Rappaport, her treasured grandsons, Jared, Ryan, and Bradley Klipper of Syosset, NY, and her brother Marc Peretzman of Pittsfield, Ma.
Services were held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed at 287 Fairhaven Blvd., Woodbury, NY following services through Sunday, March 31 at 6:00pm.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 30, 2019
