Bradley W. Day

Bradley Warner Day, age 90, of Trumbull, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born in Hartford to the late Bradford Remington and Floris Warner Day. Brad was student band director of the Washington Swing Tiger Band at his high school in Massilon, OH. He was also the 1st chair clarinet and later student band director of the Highty-Tighties Marching Band at Virginia Tech. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1952 with a BS in business. He proudly served as a Lt. Col. in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1953. He worked for 38 years at Sikorsky Aircraft as an administrative assistant. A resident of Trumbull since 1961, he was an active member of Pinewood Lake Association (PLA). He loved the game of competitive badminton and was happiest teaching it during the summers to PLA kids. Always the boy scout, Brad was active in civil defense during the 60's, 70's and 80's helping prepare municipalities for natural and war time disasters. He was a long distance runner, completing the Marine Corps Marathon and a triathlon. He will be remembered for his smile, humility and sportsmanship. Survivors include his loving daughter Sue Remington of Orange; his siblings Corky Day of FL and Robin Remington of MO. He was recently predeceased by his beloved wife Winnifred of 60 years. He was also predeceased by his brother Thomas Remington. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 190 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown with full military honors. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog, Inc., 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002.