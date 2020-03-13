|
|
Brandon J. Medeiros
Brandon J. Medeiros, age 39, of Stratford, beloved son of Paul and Diana Piretti Medeiros, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. Brandon was born on January 12, 1981 in Bridgeport and was a lifelong resident of Stratford. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and was an avid fan of the New York Mets, Giants and Rangers. In addition to his beloved parents, Brandon is also survived by one brother, Brent Medeiros of Stratford, one sister, Brittany Ruilova and husband Marlon of Ansonia and several aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends. Brandon was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents and two cousins. Friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery officiated by Rev. Peter J. Adamski. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute in Brandon's memory to Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, Attention Marlene Procino, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Checks must be made out to Yale New Haven Hospital, Memo: Nuero-ICU. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020