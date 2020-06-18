Branko Males
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Branko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Branko Males
Branko Males, 84, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after a short illness. Branko was born in Sinj, Croatia, and came to the United States in 1965. He was a machinist for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Danica of Trumbull; his son, Robert Males, and his wife, Magan, of Madison Heights, Michigan; his daughter, Nediljka Carrano, of Trumbull; his daughter, Suzana Tetu, and her husband, Dino, of Trumbull; his daughter, Zdravka Baldino, and her husband, Tod, of Trumbull. Branko was the proud grandfather to 7 grandchildren; Eliseya and Dorian Males; Morgan Carrano; Nicholas and Oliva Tetu; and Maximus and Cameron Baldino. Due to social restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services, and interment in Lawncroft Cemetery will be held privately for the family. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved