Branko Males
Branko Males, 84, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after a short illness. Branko was born in Sinj, Croatia, and came to the United States in 1965. He was a machinist for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Danica of Trumbull; his son, Robert Males, and his wife, Magan, of Madison Heights, Michigan; his daughter, Nediljka Carrano, of Trumbull; his daughter, Suzana Tetu, and her husband, Dino, of Trumbull; his daughter, Zdravka Baldino, and her husband, Tod, of Trumbull. Branko was the proud grandfather to 7 grandchildren; Eliseya and Dorian Males; Morgan Carrano; Nicholas and Oliva Tetu; and Maximus and Cameron Baldino. Due to social restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services, and interment in Lawncroft Cemetery will be held privately for the family. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Branko Males, 84, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after a short illness. Branko was born in Sinj, Croatia, and came to the United States in 1965. He was a machinist for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Danica of Trumbull; his son, Robert Males, and his wife, Magan, of Madison Heights, Michigan; his daughter, Nediljka Carrano, of Trumbull; his daughter, Suzana Tetu, and her husband, Dino, of Trumbull; his daughter, Zdravka Baldino, and her husband, Tod, of Trumbull. Branko was the proud grandfather to 7 grandchildren; Eliseya and Dorian Males; Morgan Carrano; Nicholas and Oliva Tetu; and Maximus and Cameron Baldino. Due to social restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services, and interment in Lawncroft Cemetery will be held privately for the family. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.